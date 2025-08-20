Left Menu

Keshav Maharaj Regains Top ODI Ranking; Dewald Brevis Shines in T20I Rankings

Keshav Maharaj reclaims his top position in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowlers after a stellar performance against Australia. Young South African batter Dewald Brevis excels in T20I rankings, while other international players also make significant improvements in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:05 IST
Keshav Maharaj (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed his position as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, following an impressive performance against Australia. Maharaj's five-wicket haul in Cairns helped him move ahead of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm spinner's remarkable figures of 5/33 were crucial in securing a 98-run victory for the Proteas, marking a return to his premier ranking spot which he first achieved during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Maharaj consistently ranks within the top five bowlers, further reinforcing his prowess.

Younger talent also flourished, with Dewald Brevis climbing nine places to secure the 12th spot among T20I batters. Several other players, including Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, made strides in the rankings, reflecting a competitive landscape in international cricket.

