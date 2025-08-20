Springboks Revamp Squad Post Dramatic Ellis Park Upset

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a crucial test against Australia in Cape Town after a disheartening 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park. The team is known for its strong set-pieces, but Australia's disruption led to an unexpected loss of five lineouts, shaking South Africa's usual attacking prowess.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has responded by rotating the team's locks, with new additions RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje stepping in, and Franco Mostert taking a flanker position while also serving as a lineout jumper. Despite the setbacks, there is determination within the squad to reclaim their status, as player Ruan Nortje emphasized the readiness and preparation of the team.

The upcoming match is crucial for the Springboks to reinvigorate their title ambitions, especially with a challenging tour in New Zealand looming. The team's adjustments underscore a strategic focus on overcoming previous setbacks and showcasing their full potential on the field this Saturday.

