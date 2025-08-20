Left Menu

Springboks Revamp Squad Post Dramatic Ellis Park Upset

South Africa's rugby team revamps its lineup after a surprising loss to Australia. The Springboks, known for strong set-pieces, faltered, losing five lineouts. Coach Rassie Erasmus has made strategic changes to the team, aiming for a comeback in an upcoming match in Cape Town, essential for their championship revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:01 IST
Springboks Revamp Squad Post Dramatic Ellis Park Upset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a crucial test against Australia in Cape Town after a disheartening 38-22 defeat at Ellis Park. The team is known for its strong set-pieces, but Australia's disruption led to an unexpected loss of five lineouts, shaking South Africa's usual attacking prowess.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has responded by rotating the team's locks, with new additions RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje stepping in, and Franco Mostert taking a flanker position while also serving as a lineout jumper. Despite the setbacks, there is determination within the squad to reclaim their status, as player Ruan Nortje emphasized the readiness and preparation of the team.

The upcoming match is crucial for the Springboks to reinvigorate their title ambitions, especially with a challenging tour in New Zealand looming. The team's adjustments underscore a strategic focus on overcoming previous setbacks and showcasing their full potential on the field this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jabalpur's Urban Marvel: India's Longest Single-Span Cable-Stayed Bridge Opens

Jabalpur's Urban Marvel: India's Longest Single-Span Cable-Stayed Bridge Ope...

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as France Summons Italian Ambassador Over Ukraine Comment

Diplomatic Tensions Flare as France Summons Italian Ambassador Over Ukraine ...

 France
3
Diplomatic Horizons: South Korea's Lee Reaches Out to Japan's Ishiba

Diplomatic Horizons: South Korea's Lee Reaches Out to Japan's Ishiba

 Japan
4
Tragedy Unfolds in Ballia: 19-Year-Old Woman's Apparent Suicide

Tragedy Unfolds in Ballia: 19-Year-Old Woman's Apparent Suicide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025