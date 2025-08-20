Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Is BCCI Above National Interest?

Aaditya Thackeray voices concern over a proposed cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, questioning BCCI's priorities against national interests. Highlighting terrorism's impact, he criticizes the sports organization for potentially prioritizing revenue over security, in light of India's stance on Pakistan.

Updated: 20-08-2025 22:42 IST
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced his opposition to a proposed cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In his letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Thackeray raised concerns about whether the BCCI is prioritizing financial gains over national interests.

Thackeray highlighted the frequent terrorist attacks that India has had to face, which he attributed to forces based in Pakistan. He questioned whether the BCCI's actions undermine the sacrifices made by India's soldiers, drawing attention to the recent comments by the Prime Minister on the rivalry between the two nations.

The controversy surrounding these matches, set to take place in Dubai, has drawn criticism as Thackeray and others argue that international sports engagements should align with the nation's broader strategic interests, especially in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

