Swiatek and Ruud Set to Challenge Errani and Vavassori for US Open Mixed Doubles Crown

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud will face Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the US Open mixed doubles final. Swiatek and Ruud triumphed in a thrilling match tiebreaker against Jessica Pegula. Errani and Vavassori, the defending champions, aim for a repeat win amidst a radically overhauled event format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:33 IST
Top-ranked tennis players Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are set to compete against defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori for the US Open mixed doubles title, with a prize of USD 1 million at stake. The duo secured their final spot following a scintillating match against high-seeded Jessica Pegula at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite an unsteady start in the tiebreaker, Swiatek and Ruud rallied back, winning six straight points to establish their place in the final. Meanwhile, Errani and Vavassori triumphed over the pair Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, further strengthening their quest for victory.

Announcing a transformative approach to the tournament, the US Tennis Association drew high-profile singles players into the mixed doubles arena this year. The final promises a display of traditional tennis, with sets advancing to six games, offering a gripping conclusion to the remixed tournament structure.

