Suarez Shines in Messi's Absence as Inter Miami Triumphs

Luis Suarez emerged as the hero for Inter Miami, netting two penalty goals to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win against Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Lionel Messi was notably absent, having decided not to play after feeling unwell prior to the match.

Speaking after the match, Inter Miami's assistant coach Javier Morales explained the decision to rest Messi, noting the team relies heavily on the star's well-being. Despite this setback, Suarez proved instrumental, capitalizing on penalties to seal the win.

Controversy marked the contest, with Javier Mascherano receiving a red card and continuing to give instructions via phone, violating league rules. Jordi Alba's injury further added to Miami's woes despite their advance to the next stage.

