Chaos in Buenos Aires: Sudamericana Match Abandoned Amid Fan Violence

Violence erupted at the Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, leading to the game's cancellation. The last 16 tie was halted at 1-1, with Universidad leading 2-1 on aggregate, as clashes in the stands intensified.

Players were forced to leave the field amid rising security concerns at Estadio Libertadores de America. The governing body CONMEBOL cited inadequate local security and has referred the case to its judicial bodies for further investigation.

Following the incident, Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned the violence on social media, highlighting organizational failures. He emphasized the government's focus on the welfare of affected Chilean fans, ensuring medical care and legal rights for those detained.

