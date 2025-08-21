Left Menu

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Sudamericana Match Abandoned Amid Fan Violence

A Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile in Buenos Aires was abandoned due to violent fan clashes. With Chile leading on aggregate, security concerns caused the suspension. Arrests and injuries were reported, while Chile's President condemned the violence and stressed ensuring the safety of detained fans.

Updated: 21-08-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:26 IST
Violence erupted at the Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, leading to the game's cancellation. The last 16 tie was halted at 1-1, with Universidad leading 2-1 on aggregate, as clashes in the stands intensified.

Players were forced to leave the field amid rising security concerns at Estadio Libertadores de America. The governing body CONMEBOL cited inadequate local security and has referred the case to its judicial bodies for further investigation.

Following the incident, Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned the violence on social media, highlighting organizational failures. He emphasized the government's focus on the welfare of affected Chilean fans, ensuring medical care and legal rights for those detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

