Sabalenka's Struggle: Can She Retain Her U.S. Open Crown?

Aryna Sabalenka, the 2024 U.S. Open champion, faces challenges in her 2025 season. Despite leading the world rankings, she failed to capture major titles, losing key matches at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon. As her ranking is at risk, she'll now aim to defend her U.S. Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:36 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, known for her impressive power and consistency, returns to the U.S. Open amid a turbulent 2025 season. The defending champion enters Flushing Meadows with her world number one ranking on the line following major defeats at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka's season started with promising expectations but quickly turned difficult. She lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and then experienced a heartbreaking defeat against Coco Gauff at Roland Garros. Wimbledon also saw her out of contention in the semi-final round against Amanda Anisimova.

Despite setbacks and emotional struggles, Sabalenka remains a top contender thanks to her formidable skills. With the U.S. Open underway, the question remains: can she overcome past obstacles and defend her title?

(With inputs from agencies.)

