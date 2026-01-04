Thrilling Start at WTT Youth Contender 2026 as Defending Champions Shine

As the WTT Youth Contender 2026 kicks off at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex in Vadodara, defending champion Syndrela Das and top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick have started strong, securing commanding victories in their respective groups. Hosted by the Sports Authority of Gujarat and Table Tennis Association of Baroda, the event promises action-packed table tennis.

Syndrela Das, fresh off her U-17 title win, maintained her momentum defeating Archismita Mahato with scores of 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in Group 3. Meanwhile, Divyanshi Bhowmick triumphed over Shrestha Kontham with an 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 victory in Group 1. Japan's Miku Matsushima also impressed, overpowering Gunjan Kumar 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 in Group 2.

In the boys' U-19 category, top seeds secured spots in the knockout stage with decisive wins. The under-15 competition saw an intense clash as Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar upset top seeds Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty, winning a thrilling five-set match to reach the mixed doubles final. They will face Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav in the final showdown.

