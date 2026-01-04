Left Menu

Thrilling Start at WTT Youth Contender 2026 as Defending Champions Shine

Top players Syndrela Das, Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Miku Matsushima excel in the U-19 singles at the WTT Youth Contender 2026 in Vadodara. With 226 participants, the tournament showcases talent across various age groups. Upsets and victories set a gripping tone for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:36 IST
Thrilling Start at WTT Youth Contender 2026 as Defending Champions Shine
Syndrela Das (Photo: WTT Youth Contender). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the WTT Youth Contender 2026 kicks off at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex in Vadodara, defending champion Syndrela Das and top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick have started strong, securing commanding victories in their respective groups. Hosted by the Sports Authority of Gujarat and Table Tennis Association of Baroda, the event promises action-packed table tennis.

Syndrela Das, fresh off her U-17 title win, maintained her momentum defeating Archismita Mahato with scores of 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 in Group 3. Meanwhile, Divyanshi Bhowmick triumphed over Shrestha Kontham with an 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 victory in Group 1. Japan's Miku Matsushima also impressed, overpowering Gunjan Kumar 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 in Group 2.

In the boys' U-19 category, top seeds secured spots in the knockout stage with decisive wins. The under-15 competition saw an intense clash as Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar upset top seeds Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty, winning a thrilling five-set match to reach the mixed doubles final. They will face Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav in the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
2
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global
3
Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

Botswana Invites Russian Investment Amidst New Diplomatic Ties

 Russia
4
Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

Mahayuti Leaders Criticize Shiv Sena and MNS Manifesto as 'Indigestion Note'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026