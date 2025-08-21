Left Menu

Vishal Thennarasu Breaks National 400m Record, Shines at Championships

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, a 21-year-old athlete from Tamil Nadu, broke the national 400m record with a timing of 45.12 seconds at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. With this achievement, he secured the gold medal and continued his rise in the national quarter-mile rankings. Vishal aims for further improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:01 IST
Vishal Thennarasu Breaks National 400m Record, Shines at Championships
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable performance at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Tamil Nadu's Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi broke the national record in the men's 400-meter race. Clocking a sensational time of 45.12 seconds, the 21-year-old athlete left his competitors trailing and claimed the gold medal.

Vishal's previous best was 45.57 seconds, achieved during the 2025 Asian Championships. This event marked his ascent as India's top quarter-miler. Despite not meeting the World Championships qualification mark, he now ranks as the fourth fastest Asian 400m runner this season.

Vishal's rapid rise in athletics has been meteoric since his individual 400m debut in 2024. His latest victory adds to his credentials, having previously won titles at the Federation Cup National Championships and the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025