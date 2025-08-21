Vishal Thennarasu Breaks National 400m Record, Shines at Championships

In a remarkable performance at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Tamil Nadu's Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi broke the national record in the men's 400-meter race. Clocking a sensational time of 45.12 seconds, the 21-year-old athlete left his competitors trailing and claimed the gold medal.

Vishal's previous best was 45.57 seconds, achieved during the 2025 Asian Championships. This event marked his ascent as India's top quarter-miler. Despite not meeting the World Championships qualification mark, he now ranks as the fourth fastest Asian 400m runner this season.

Vishal's rapid rise in athletics has been meteoric since his individual 400m debut in 2024. His latest victory adds to his credentials, having previously won titles at the Federation Cup National Championships and the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet in Bhubaneswar.

