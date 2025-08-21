Ajay Singh Re-elected as BFI President Amid Legal Challenges
Ajay Singh secured his third term as the President of the Boxing Federation of India after defeating Jaslal Pradhan. The elections, postponed for over six months due to legal issues, saw Singh winning by a margin of 40-26. His re-election aims to continue boosting Indian boxing's global presence.
In a hotly contested election held by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Ajay Singh emerged victorious, securing a third consecutive term as president on Thursday.
The elections, delayed due to legal entanglements, were attended by Returning Officer Rajesh Tandon and Fairuz Mohammed from World Boxing as an observer. However, World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst and Secretary General Mike McAtee did not participate as observers for this election, with neither the Sports Ministry nor the Indian Olympic Association dispatching any officials.
Singh, also managing director of SpiceJet Airlines, won the election with a 40-26 vote, while Pramod Kumar will join as the new secretary general. Despite the election outcome, ongoing legal challenges in the Delhi High Court regarding BFI's constitutional amendments loom over the results. Singh expressed satisfaction, citing India's climb in global boxing rankings as a testament to their efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
