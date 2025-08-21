Khalid Jamil Ushers New Era for Indian Football with Bold Moves

India's senior men's national football team is experiencing a transformative phase under the leadership of coach Khalid Jamil, who commenced his first training camp on Independence Day. Within just six days, the team has adapted to Jamil's system, seamlessly integrating veteran skills with new strategies.

Jamil's squad includes four newcomers—defenders Alex Saji, Sunil Benchamin, Muhammed Uvais, and forward Manvir Singh. The coach is keenly observing the ongoing Durand Cup, ready to enhance his team by calling up talented players for their CAFA Nations Cup bid in 2025. His open-door policy reflects a mission to assess under-tested players, while preparing the best squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Players like Manvir Singh, returning to national duties after a long hiatus, and Sunil Benchamin, representing the Indian Army at 32, are notable stories of perseverance. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, fighting back from repeated injuries, and surprises like Muhammed Uvais, make up a cohort driven by a singular goal: to leave a mark on India's football legacy.

