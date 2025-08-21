Left Menu

Khalid Jamil Ushers New Era for Indian Football with Bold Moves

Under new head coach Khalid Jamil, the Indian senior men's national football team is embracing change with new talent and fresh strategies as they prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The team is actively scouting players from the Durand Cup, bringing hope and opportunity to aspirants like Manvir Singh and Sunil Benchamin.

Indian football team. (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's senior men's national football team is experiencing a transformative phase under the leadership of coach Khalid Jamil, who commenced his first training camp on Independence Day. Within just six days, the team has adapted to Jamil's system, seamlessly integrating veteran skills with new strategies.

Jamil's squad includes four newcomers—defenders Alex Saji, Sunil Benchamin, Muhammed Uvais, and forward Manvir Singh. The coach is keenly observing the ongoing Durand Cup, ready to enhance his team by calling up talented players for their CAFA Nations Cup bid in 2025. His open-door policy reflects a mission to assess under-tested players, while preparing the best squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Players like Manvir Singh, returning to national duties after a long hiatus, and Sunil Benchamin, representing the Indian Army at 32, are notable stories of perseverance. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, fighting back from repeated injuries, and surprises like Muhammed Uvais, make up a cohort driven by a singular goal: to leave a mark on India's football legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

