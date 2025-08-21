Frimpong Sidelined: Liverpool's Tactical Shuffle Amidst Injury Woes
Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong will miss key matches against Newcastle and Arsenal due to a hamstring injury. Manager Arne Slot confirmed the decision to sub him early was crucial, preventing a longer recovery. Conor Bradley's return and versatile options like Szoboszlai and Endo provide temporary solutions.
Liverpool's defensive line faces a reshuffle as Jeremie Frimpong is set to miss significant upcoming fixtures due to a hamstring injury. Manager Arne Slot announced the setback following Frimpong's early exit in the season opener against AFC Bournemouth, a move deemed necessary by medical staff.
Slot praised the medical team's foresight, emphasizing that their quick decision to remove Frimpong from play likely averted a prolonged absence. The Dutch manager remains optimistic about Frimpong's return post-international break, minimizing the impact on the team's performance against strong opponents like Newcastle and Arsenal.
In Frimpong's absence, Slot is exploring alternative defensive configurations. Conor Bradley's return to training offers a timely boost, while Joe Gomez, despite limited recent play, remains an option. Additionally, midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo are being considered to temporarily fill the gap at right back.
