Ajay Singh's Victory Secures Stability for Indian Boxing

Ajay Singh wins a third term as President of the Boxing Federation of India, expressing satisfaction and commitment to elevating Indian boxing. His election followed a period of legal and administrative challenges. The win marks a phase of stability and growth, with a focus on international successes and upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:10 IST
BFI president Ajay Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Singh has been re-elected as the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for a third consecutive term, expressing satisfaction and a firm commitment to advance the sport nationwide. Singh's victory is seen as a pivotal moment in stabilizing Indian boxing following a period marked by legal challenges and leadership disputes.

In the recent BFI elections, Singh emerged victorious, securing 40 out of 66 votes from 34 state associations, defeating his opponent Jaslal Pradhan. Alongside Singh, the elections filled key positions including Secretary General, Treasurer, and Vice Presidents, signaling a new era of administrative clarity and progress for Indian boxing.

Singh emphasized the resilience and achievements of Indian boxers, highlighting their improved global ranking and success in recent international competitions. Looking ahead, he pledged to provide top-tier training and resources for athletes, aiming to replicate and build upon these successes at upcoming events such as the World Boxing Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

