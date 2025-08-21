Ajay Singh's Victory Secures Stability for Indian Boxing

Ajay Singh has been re-elected as the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for a third consecutive term, expressing satisfaction and a firm commitment to advance the sport nationwide. Singh's victory is seen as a pivotal moment in stabilizing Indian boxing following a period marked by legal challenges and leadership disputes.

In the recent BFI elections, Singh emerged victorious, securing 40 out of 66 votes from 34 state associations, defeating his opponent Jaslal Pradhan. Alongside Singh, the elections filled key positions including Secretary General, Treasurer, and Vice Presidents, signaling a new era of administrative clarity and progress for Indian boxing.

Singh emphasized the resilience and achievements of Indian boxers, highlighting their improved global ranking and success in recent international competitions. Looking ahead, he pledged to provide top-tier training and resources for athletes, aiming to replicate and build upon these successes at upcoming events such as the World Boxing Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

