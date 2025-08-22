Left Menu

Defying Gravity: Jean-Jacques Wallis Elevates Wingsuit Flying's Global Stature

Jean-Jacques Wallis, a leading South African wingsuit flyer, is gaining international attention as he prepares for the 11th WWL Grand Prix in China. Known for reaching speeds of 230 km/h, Wallis is advancing South Africa's presence in extreme aerial sports with his daring feats over Cape Town's Table Mountain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST
Defying Gravity: Jean-Jacques Wallis Elevates Wingsuit Flying's Global Stature

Jean-Jacques Wallis is redefining the limits of human flight. The 35-year-old South African has emerged on the global stage as one of the world's fastest wingsuit flyers, reaching speeds of 230 km/h. His latest endeavor sees him preparing for the prestigious 11th WWL Grand Prix in China.

Competing in both the slalom speed race and target punch competition, Wallis demonstrates extraordinary precision and control, navigating through tight turns and hitting designated marks mid-flight. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of wingsuit flying and base jumping is evident as he undergoes rigorous training.

Though wingsuit flying remains a high-risk sport, Wallis highlights its diversity and potential. Recent footage of his jumps over Table Mountain showcases its breathtaking beauty and precision, positioning South Africa as a burgeoning hub for this extreme sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025