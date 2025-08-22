Defying Gravity: Jean-Jacques Wallis Elevates Wingsuit Flying's Global Stature

Jean-Jacques Wallis is redefining the limits of human flight. The 35-year-old South African has emerged on the global stage as one of the world's fastest wingsuit flyers, reaching speeds of 230 km/h. His latest endeavor sees him preparing for the prestigious 11th WWL Grand Prix in China.

Competing in both the slalom speed race and target punch competition, Wallis demonstrates extraordinary precision and control, navigating through tight turns and hitting designated marks mid-flight. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of wingsuit flying and base jumping is evident as he undergoes rigorous training.

Though wingsuit flying remains a high-risk sport, Wallis highlights its diversity and potential. Recent footage of his jumps over Table Mountain showcases its breathtaking beauty and precision, positioning South Africa as a burgeoning hub for this extreme sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)