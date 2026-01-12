Air India's Dreamliner Expansion: A New Era in Long-Haul Travel
Air India will integrate its latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner into international routes from February. This marks the first Dreamliner addition since its privatisation. Following the acquisition, Air India will emphasize modernizing its fleet, aiming for 60% with advanced interiors by year-end, under Tata Group's management.
Air India is set to enhance its international service with the deployment of a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from February. This move represents the airline's first addition of a Dreamliner since its privatisation.
The Dreamliner was officially transferred to Air India on January 7 at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle, US, and arrived in Delhi by January 11. The introduction of this aircraft marks a significant development as the previous line fit Dreamliner was acquired back in October 2017 under government ownership.
Under the management of Tata Group, who acquired Air India in January 2022, the airline plans to induct more wide-body aircraft throughout the year. By the end of 2026, Air India anticipates having nearly 60% of its fleet equipped with modern interiors, transforming its service offerings significantly.
