BCCI Seeks New Selectors for Men's and Women's Cricket Panels

The BCCI has invited applications to fill vacancies in the senior men's and women's national selection committees. Eligible candidates must have significant cricket experience. The current men's panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, will see changes while Neetu David currently leads the women's committee. Submissions are due by September 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:17 IST
The BCCI has announced openings in the senior men's and women's national selection committees, inviting applications to fill these critical roles.

Eligibility requirements mandate candidates to have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games, with alternative qualifications accepted.

With changes looming, the current selection panels, led by Ajit Agarkar for men and Neetu David for women, prepare for transitions, seeking fresh insights and strategies through new member appointments.

