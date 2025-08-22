BCCI Seeks New Selectors for Men's and Women's Cricket Panels

The BCCI has announced openings in the senior men's and women's national selection committees, inviting applications to fill these critical roles.

Eligibility requirements mandate candidates to have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games, with alternative qualifications accepted.

With changes looming, the current selection panels, led by Ajit Agarkar for men and Neetu David for women, prepare for transitions, seeking fresh insights and strategies through new member appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)