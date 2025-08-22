Craig Kimbrel Joins Astros, NFL Preseason Highlights, and SEC Football Update

The Houston Astros have reportedly signed nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel to bolster their bullpen, following reports that closer Josh Hader might be out for the remainder of the 2025 season due to a strained shoulder. Kimbrel, noteworthy for his 440 saves, joins the team aiming for a robust post-season effort.

In the NFL preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Carolina Panthers 19-10, thanks to Ben Sauls' accurate field-goal attempts. Notably, starting quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers and Bryce Young of the Panthers did not participate in this final preseason game.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced an upcoming change to a nine-game football schedule starting in 2026, aligning with the Big Ten and Big 12. This adjustment leaves the Atlantic Coast Conference as the only major league sticking to an eight-game format.

(With inputs from agencies.)