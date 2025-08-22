Mumbai Steps In: Women's ODI World Cup Venues Announced

In a surprising turn of events, Mumbai has been selected to replace Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the upcoming women's ODI World Cup, according to an ICC announcement on Friday. The change comes after unforeseen circumstances impacted the initial venue plans.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is now set to host up to five matches, including three vital league fixtures, a semifinal, and potentially the final. This venue shift follows the inability of Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host the games, likely due to safety concerns after an incident earlier this year.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed confidence that the new lineup of world-class venues will offer an engaging platform for women's cricket, inspiring a new generation of fans. The adjustment brings Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Colombo into the spotlight as hosts for the eight-team tournament starting September 30.

