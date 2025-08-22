Left Menu

Shuttlecock Shortage: Feather Price Surge Prompts Push for Synthetic Solutions

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) Secretary-General, Thomas Lund, addresses the global shuttlecock shortage, attributed to changing food preferences in China and increased badminton popularity. Although not yet a crisis, BWF pushes for synthetic alternatives, emphasizing manufacturers' roles in solving supply chain issues for the sport's sustainability.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has highlighted concerns over a global shuttlecock shortage, with Secretary-General Thomas Lund stressing the need for manufacturers to resolve supply chain issues and expand synthetic alternatives. The raw material crunch in China has led to a doubling of feather shuttlecock prices within the past year.

Changes in food habits in China, where preferences are shifting towards pork over duck and goose meat, coupled with a rise in badminton's popularity, have exacerbated the shortage. While Lund assured that the situation is not yet a crisis, India's badminton leaders acknowledge the need to move beyond natural feather dependency.

BWF remains committed to investing in synthetic shuttlecock development to ensure the sport's future sustainability. Ongoing trials and testing for social and competitive use of synthetic options underline this commitment. The federation emphasizes that it isn't a manufacturer, tasking producers with addressing current supply challenges and advancing synthetic technology.

