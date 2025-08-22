Left Menu

U Mumba Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Iconic Title with New Era Vision

U Mumba marks the 10th anniversary of their 2015 Pro Kabaddi League victory with a special jersey and a rigorous pre-season camp. The team, blending veteran experience and young talent, sets a new standard in fitness and preparation, aiming for another championship in the highly competitive league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:24 IST
U Mumba Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Iconic Title with New Era Vision
U Mumba unveiling PKL 2025 jersy (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As U Mumba takes to the mat for the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on August 30, the team unveils a commemorative jersey reflecting on their monumental 2015 championship victory. Launched to signify the 10th anniversary of this major achievement, the jersey honors one of the league's most dominant campaigns while marking the beginning of a new focus on fitness-driven preparation strategies. Inspired by the iconic Season 2 kit, the new design retains the team's distinctive orange-and-black colors while incorporating contemporary elements that nod to Mumbai's Airport, symbolizing the bridge between past triumphs and future ambitions.

Enhancing their forward momentum, U Mumba has invested in an intensive 50-day pre-season camp—the longest in team history—led by strength and conditioning coach Pratiek Ninawe. He brings a unique perspective with his background as an international sprinter, applying sprint mechanics and explosive movement science across multiple sports. The training regimen focuses on transforming raw strength into match-day impact by starting with mobility and assessment work, progressing through strength drills that push players past the 110 kg squat mark, and including endurance and sprint sessions to build engine and hone agility.

Expressing his dedication to the team's legacy, Captain Sunil Kumar emphasized the inspiration drawn from the 2015 victory under Anup Kumar's leadership. Team Owner Ronnie Screwvala highlighted the championship's breakthrough in affirming kabaddi's commercial and cultural potential on a national scale—a sentiment echoed by CEO Suhail Chandhok, who credits the franchise's success to resilience, grooming local talent, and fan engagement. As they enter Season 12, U Mumba stands ready with a mix of seasoned leaders and emerging talent, setting a precedent for discipline, fitness, and sustained growth in an ever more competitive league environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025