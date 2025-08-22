U Mumba Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Iconic Title with New Era Vision

As U Mumba takes to the mat for the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on August 30, the team unveils a commemorative jersey reflecting on their monumental 2015 championship victory. Launched to signify the 10th anniversary of this major achievement, the jersey honors one of the league's most dominant campaigns while marking the beginning of a new focus on fitness-driven preparation strategies. Inspired by the iconic Season 2 kit, the new design retains the team's distinctive orange-and-black colors while incorporating contemporary elements that nod to Mumbai's Airport, symbolizing the bridge between past triumphs and future ambitions.

Enhancing their forward momentum, U Mumba has invested in an intensive 50-day pre-season camp—the longest in team history—led by strength and conditioning coach Pratiek Ninawe. He brings a unique perspective with his background as an international sprinter, applying sprint mechanics and explosive movement science across multiple sports. The training regimen focuses on transforming raw strength into match-day impact by starting with mobility and assessment work, progressing through strength drills that push players past the 110 kg squat mark, and including endurance and sprint sessions to build engine and hone agility.

Expressing his dedication to the team's legacy, Captain Sunil Kumar emphasized the inspiration drawn from the 2015 victory under Anup Kumar's leadership. Team Owner Ronnie Screwvala highlighted the championship's breakthrough in affirming kabaddi's commercial and cultural potential on a national scale—a sentiment echoed by CEO Suhail Chandhok, who credits the franchise's success to resilience, grooming local talent, and fan engagement. As they enter Season 12, U Mumba stands ready with a mix of seasoned leaders and emerging talent, setting a precedent for discipline, fitness, and sustained growth in an ever more competitive league environment.

