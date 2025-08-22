Left Menu

U Mumba's New Era: Honoring Past Triumphs While Forging Future Success

U Mumba unveils a special jersey to commemorate their 2015 Pro Kabaddi League championship as they enter Season 12. The team is focusing on fitness-driven preparation through an intensive pre-season camp, blending seasoned and emerging talents, to uphold their legacy and target a second PKL title.

Updated: 22-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:25 IST
U Mumba unveiling PKL 2025 jersy (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U Mumba, the Pro Kabaddi League powerhouse, is poised to don a special jersey as Season 12 kicks off on August 30. This jersey pays homage to their 2015 championship, a nod to an era of dominance. Released to celebrate the milestone, it embodies the team's orange-and-black spirit with contemporary touches.

Leading the charge into the new season, U Mumba has doubled down on fitness, instituting a rigorous 50-day pre-season training camp, the most extensive in their history. Under the guidance of strength expert Pratiek Ninawe, athletes have been drilled in agility, power, and endurance, merging raw strength with vital on-match impact.

With a legacy boasting 111 league victories and a pioneering approach to player development, U Mumba is setting new benchmarks. Armed with both seasoned players and future stars, the team embraces not just wins but the broader ambition of sustainable and culturally significant growth, ready to claim new victories.

