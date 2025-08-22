U Mumba's New Era: Honoring Past Triumphs While Forging Future Success

U Mumba, the Pro Kabaddi League powerhouse, is poised to don a special jersey as Season 12 kicks off on August 30. This jersey pays homage to their 2015 championship, a nod to an era of dominance. Released to celebrate the milestone, it embodies the team's orange-and-black spirit with contemporary touches.

Leading the charge into the new season, U Mumba has doubled down on fitness, instituting a rigorous 50-day pre-season training camp, the most extensive in their history. Under the guidance of strength expert Pratiek Ninawe, athletes have been drilled in agility, power, and endurance, merging raw strength with vital on-match impact.

With a legacy boasting 111 league victories and a pioneering approach to player development, U Mumba is setting new benchmarks. Armed with both seasoned players and future stars, the team embraces not just wins but the broader ambition of sustainable and culturally significant growth, ready to claim new victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)