Khelo India Water Games 2025: A Splashing Success at Dal Lake

The Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025 at Dal Lake, Srinagar, marks a significant event with participation from 36 states and Union Territories. Spearheaded by kayaking and canoeing, the festival aims for Olympic aspirations. Madhya Pradesh dominates the medals tally, highlighting India's potential in water sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:44 IST
Laishram Johnson Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar is currently hosting the Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025, welcoming competitors from all 36 states and Union Territories. This marks the region's second major Khelo India event following the Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Renowned Kayaking and Canoeing Coach Laishram Johnson Singh has praised the event's organization, from accommodation to transportation. Dileep Kumar, part of the event's jury, emphasized the significance of including kayaking and canoeing in the festival, with goals set on Asian Games and Olympic medals.

On the second day of the festival, Madhya Pradesh showcased its prowess by sweeping all four gold medals, while Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to its tally. As the Games progress, high-stakes competitions continue with hopes set on international accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

