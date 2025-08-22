Khelo India Water Games 2025: A Splashing Success at Dal Lake

The picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar is currently hosting the Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025, welcoming competitors from all 36 states and Union Territories. This marks the region's second major Khelo India event following the Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Renowned Kayaking and Canoeing Coach Laishram Johnson Singh has praised the event's organization, from accommodation to transportation. Dileep Kumar, part of the event's jury, emphasized the significance of including kayaking and canoeing in the festival, with goals set on Asian Games and Olympic medals.

On the second day of the festival, Madhya Pradesh showcased its prowess by sweeping all four gold medals, while Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to its tally. As the Games progress, high-stakes competitions continue with hopes set on international accomplishments.

