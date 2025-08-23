Left Menu

Alexander Zverev's Quest for U.S. Open Glory: A Personal and Professional Rebirth

Alexander Zverev discusses his mental and physical recovery journey ahead of the U.S. Open. After a difficult season, including a first-round exit at Wimbledon, he took a break from his routine, seeking professional help to improve his mental health. Zverev enters the U.S. Open as the third seed, aiming for his first Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:56 IST
Alexander Zverev's Quest for U.S. Open Glory: A Personal and Professional Rebirth
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has opened up about his extensive recovery process as he prepares for the U.S. Open, a tournament where he has shown consistent performance but still seeks his first victory. The 28-year-old German star missed last year's event due to injury, but he has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last four appearances.

In reflecting on his challenging season, including an early exit at Wimbledon, Zverev shared his decision to take a break, a pivotal step away from his usual rigorous training regime. At a press conference in Flushing Meadows, he revealed how an unusual holiday with friends allowed him some much-needed respite.

Additionally, Zverev has sought professional mental health support to help him navigate personal challenges and improve his focus. As he enters the U.S. Open, Zverev aims to channel his renewed determination and experience into finally lifting a Grand Slam trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025