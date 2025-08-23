Alexander Zverev's Quest for U.S. Open Glory: A Personal and Professional Rebirth

Alexander Zverev has opened up about his extensive recovery process as he prepares for the U.S. Open, a tournament where he has shown consistent performance but still seeks his first victory. The 28-year-old German star missed last year's event due to injury, but he has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last four appearances.

In reflecting on his challenging season, including an early exit at Wimbledon, Zverev shared his decision to take a break, a pivotal step away from his usual rigorous training regime. At a press conference in Flushing Meadows, he revealed how an unusual holiday with friends allowed him some much-needed respite.

Additionally, Zverev has sought professional mental health support to help him navigate personal challenges and improve his focus. As he enters the U.S. Open, Zverev aims to channel his renewed determination and experience into finally lifting a Grand Slam trophy.

