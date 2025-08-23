American Tennis Stars Poised to Break U.S. Open Drought

Amidst high expectations, Ben Shelton steps into the U.S. Open with a newfound confidence. The American tennis player, buoyed by recent successes, acknowledges the tournament's significance and his preparation to rise to the occasion.

Shelton arrives in New York energized by securing his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada and achieving a career-best world ranking. His previous semi-final appearance has elevated hopes for an American breakthrough, underscored by Patrick McEnroe's prediction that a home player could capture the men's trophy after a lengthy drought.

Shelton remains humble, attributing potential success to a collective American effort. He warns against looking too far ahead, noting top contenders like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose formidable challenges. The U.S. Open stage is seen as wide open, with fellow competitor Frances Tiafoe recognizing the opportunity for American players to shine in a post-Big Four era.

