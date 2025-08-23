Coco Gauff Makes Strategic Changes to Revitalize Serving Game

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old tennis sensation from the United States, has embarked on a determined mission to address her problematic serving technique. With over 320 double faults this season, Gauff recognized the urgent need for transformation and sought the expertise of renowned biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan.

MacMillan, credited with refining World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's serve, is now tasked with revamping Gauff's approach. Sabalenka's turnaround, marked by multiple Grand Slam victories including a thrilling win at the 2024 US Open, serves as an inspiration for Gauff's journey.

Despite the challenges, Gauff remains resolute in her commitment to improving her game. "I'm obsessed with the process of getting better," she stated. As the US Open approaches, anticipation builds around how these strategic changes will impact Gauff's performance on the court.