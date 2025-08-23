Left Menu

Coco Gauff Makes Strategic Changes to Revitalize Serving Game

Coco Gauff has made significant changes to her coaching team, hiring biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan to improve her problematic serving technique. This decision follows her struggle with double faults. Gauff aims to emulate the success of Aryna Sabalenka, whose game improved drastically with MacMillan's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:16 IST
Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old tennis sensation from the United States, has embarked on a determined mission to address her problematic serving technique. With over 320 double faults this season, Gauff recognized the urgent need for transformation and sought the expertise of renowned biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan.

MacMillan, credited with refining World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's serve, is now tasked with revamping Gauff's approach. Sabalenka's turnaround, marked by multiple Grand Slam victories including a thrilling win at the 2024 US Open, serves as an inspiration for Gauff's journey.

Despite the challenges, Gauff remains resolute in her commitment to improving her game. "I'm obsessed with the process of getting better," she stated. As the US Open approaches, anticipation builds around how these strategic changes will impact Gauff's performance on the court.

