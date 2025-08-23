Sinquefield Cup: Tension Mounts as Top Players Vie for Final Spots

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa engaged in a straightforward draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while World Champion D Gukesh had a tense moment before agreeing to a draw with Duda Jan-Krzysztof in the Sinquefield Cup's fifth round.

All five games in this round ended in draws, keeping Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the top with 3.5 points after a peaceful conclusion with Wesley So. US player Samuel Sevian continues his solid form, drawing with Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Levon Aronian shared points with Frenchman Alireza Firouzja.

As the Sinquefield Cup reaches its halfway mark, Caruana leads, with Praggnanandhaa and Aronian in close pursuit. A quintet of Gukesh, Firouzja, Wesley, Sevian, and Vachier-Lagrave are tied for fourth place, while Duda and Abdusattorov trail. A lone rest day precedes the resumption, promising an exciting finish with just one point separating eight players from Caruana.

(With inputs from agencies.)