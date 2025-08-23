Left Menu

Sinquefield Cup: Tension Mounts as Top Players Vie for Final Spots

In the Sinquefield Cup's fifth round, all games ended in draws, leaving Fabiano Caruana in the lead. While R Praggnanandhaa had an effortless draw, D Gukesh faced challenges but managed a split point against Duda Jan-Krzysztof. The race tightens for the Grand Chess Tour final spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:18 IST
Sinquefield Cup: Tension Mounts as Top Players Vie for Final Spots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa engaged in a straightforward draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while World Champion D Gukesh had a tense moment before agreeing to a draw with Duda Jan-Krzysztof in the Sinquefield Cup's fifth round.

All five games in this round ended in draws, keeping Fabiano Caruana of the United States at the top with 3.5 points after a peaceful conclusion with Wesley So. US player Samuel Sevian continues his solid form, drawing with Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Levon Aronian shared points with Frenchman Alireza Firouzja.

As the Sinquefield Cup reaches its halfway mark, Caruana leads, with Praggnanandhaa and Aronian in close pursuit. A quintet of Gukesh, Firouzja, Wesley, Sevian, and Vachier-Lagrave are tied for fourth place, while Duda and Abdusattorov trail. A lone rest day precedes the resumption, promising an exciting finish with just one point separating eight players from Caruana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
2
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
3
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India
4
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025