Nuno Espirito Santo Faces Job Uncertainty Amid Tensions with Nottingham Forest Owner

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo is concerned about his job security due to strained relations with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. The uncertainty comes despite Nuno's previous success and a contract renewal. Relationships have soured after criticism of Forest's transfer strategy and administrative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed concerns about his job security following deteriorating relations with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. Despite leading Forest to a historic seventh place in the Premier League last season, and securing a win in the opening match of the current campaign, Nuno's position appears precarious.

The Portuguese coach, who signed an improved contract in June, spoke candidly during a recent news conference. He acknowledged the shift in his relationship with Marinakis, noting the previous closeness they shared. Nuno's apprehensions come amidst criticism of the club's recent transfer activities and the appointment of Edu Gaspar as global head of football.

Forest, under European competition pressure, spent nearly 100 million pounds this week to strengthen the team. However, internal tensions remain. The club faces Crystal Palace on Sunday, having taken their place in the Europa League after a legal battle with UEFA. The situation reflects broader challenges within the club's management and direction.

