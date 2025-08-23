Janice Tjen Steps Into History: Indonesia's Grand Slam Comeback

Indonesia is making a historic return to the Grand Slam singles main draw with Janice Tjen's qualification for the US Open. This marks the first appearance for an Indonesian player since 2004, a significant achievement for Tjen and her country.

Janice Tjen successfully made her way through three rounds of grueling qualifying matches to earn her place, showcasing her dedication and talent. The young athlete sees this as a milestone for Indonesian tennis and aims to perform at her best during her debut.

Inspired by former tennis star Angelique Widjaja, Tjen credits her college career at Pepperdine for her growth and mental strength. The main draw is set to begin on Sunday, with her opponent yet to be revealed.

