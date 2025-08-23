Left Menu

Janice Tjen Steps Into History: Indonesia's Grand Slam Comeback

Janice Tjen is set to become the first Indonesian to compete in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004. She earned her spot at the US Open through three qualifying rounds. Inspired by Angelique Widjaja, Tjen embarks on her Grand Slam debut after a successful college tennis career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:26 IST
Janice Tjen Steps Into History: Indonesia's Grand Slam Comeback

Indonesia is making a historic return to the Grand Slam singles main draw with Janice Tjen's qualification for the US Open. This marks the first appearance for an Indonesian player since 2004, a significant achievement for Tjen and her country.

Janice Tjen successfully made her way through three rounds of grueling qualifying matches to earn her place, showcasing her dedication and talent. The young athlete sees this as a milestone for Indonesian tennis and aims to perform at her best during her debut.

Inspired by former tennis star Angelique Widjaja, Tjen credits her college career at Pepperdine for her growth and mental strength. The main draw is set to begin on Sunday, with her opponent yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

