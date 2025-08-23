Left Menu

Sebastian Korda: From Injuries to Bounce Back on Tennis Courts

Sebastian Korda, once a rising star in American men's tennis, has faced setbacks due to injuries. Korda, who hails from a sports-oriented family, reached a career-high ATP ranking before injuries struck. After elbow surgery and a shin fracture, he aims for a comeback at the US Open.

23-08-2025
Sebastian Korda, a name once synonymous with the promising future of American men's tennis, has battled through adversity due to a series of injuries. Despite setbacks, including surgery on his right elbow and a stress fracture in his right shin, Korda is making a comeback.

The son of professional tennis players, Korda made headlines with significant achievements, including reaching the fourth round of the 2020 French Open and Wimbledon 2021 as a young contender. His career highlight came with a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2023.

These achievements were thwarted by injuries, causing Korda to miss critical events, leading to a stark drop in his rankings. Determined, Korda is prepared for a fresh start, eyeing the US Open for his return, inspired by his peers' success, and grateful for the chance to run pain-free again.

