Monterrey Open Disrupted by Rains: Semi-Final Rescheduled

Heavy rain caused significant delays at the Monterrey Open on Friday, halting the semi-final clash between Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and Czech Marie Bouzkova. The match, paused at two games each in the first set, was postponed to Saturday after hours of delay.

The rescheduled match will begin at 11:30 am on Saturday, with the tournament final set for later that same day. Both players are on tight schedules, as they are also slated to participate in the upcoming U.S. Open starting on Sunday.

The victor of this semi-final will face Diana Shnaider in the final. Shnaider marked her entry to her first WTA final of the year with a hard-fought victory over Alycia Parks. She remains unbeaten in her last four finals, securing wins in Hong Kong, Budapest, Bad Homburg, and Hua Hin.