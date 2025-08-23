Left Menu

David Miller Headlines Proteas' Squad for England Series

Dynamic left-hander David Miller returns to South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against England. The Proteas' white-ball squad, bolstered by key comebacks, follows a recent ODI win and T20I loss against Australia. The series marks a crucial step towards next year's T20 World Cup preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST
David Miller (left) (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Explosive batsman David Miller makes a much-anticipated return to South Africa's T20I lineup following his absence since last year's home series against Pakistan. Announced ahead of the white-ball series against England, starting in September, the Proteas have strengthened their squad significantly, including critical returns like Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

Miller's last appearance across formats for South Africa was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he delivered a standout century in the semi-final against New Zealand, despite the team's loss. Meanwhile, Jansen returns after missing the T20I series against Australia, while Rabada, recovering from an ankle injury, has been confirmed for both ODI and T20I squads against England.

The Proteas, buoyed by a recent ODI triumph over Australia despite a preceding tight T20I series defeat, will face England in three ODIs and three T20Is. This series serves as an essential preparatory stage for the impending ICC Men's T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

