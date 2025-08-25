Left Menu

Tense First Day Thrills at US Open as Medvedev Crashes Out

The US Open's opening day featured high drama with Daniil Medvedev's unexpected exit in a five-set match against Benjamin Bonzi. Other highlights included dominant performances by Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula, while Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu showcased their prowess in advancing to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:50 IST
Tense First Day Thrills at US Open as Medvedev Crashes Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US Open kicked off with a thrilling first day at Flushing Meadows, highlighted by 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev's shocking defeat to France's Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set clash. The match, which ended 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4, unfolded amid crowd chaos following a six-minute delay.

In other notable performances, Novak Djokovic, targeting his 25th Grand Slam title, comfortably defeated American Learner Tien. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula showed her dominance by crushing Mayar Sherif, and Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the second round with a decisive victory over Rebeka Masarova.

American hopeful Emma Raducanu cruised past Ena Shibahara, continuing her winning streak since 2021. As the tournament progresses, players like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Emma Navarro also managed to advance, building anticipation for the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elevation to top court.

SC collegium recommends name of Bombay HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe for elev...

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Downpour: Red Alert Issued

 India
3
SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi's name for elevation to apex court.

SC collegium also recommends Patna HC Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi'...

 India
4
Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight: One Airlifted to Major Trauma Centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025