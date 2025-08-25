Tense First Day Thrills at US Open as Medvedev Crashes Out

The US Open kicked off with a thrilling first day at Flushing Meadows, highlighted by 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev's shocking defeat to France's Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set clash. The match, which ended 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4, unfolded amid crowd chaos following a six-minute delay.

In other notable performances, Novak Djokovic, targeting his 25th Grand Slam title, comfortably defeated American Learner Tien. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula showed her dominance by crushing Mayar Sherif, and Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the second round with a decisive victory over Rebeka Masarova.

American hopeful Emma Raducanu cruised past Ena Shibahara, continuing her winning streak since 2021. As the tournament progresses, players like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Emma Navarro also managed to advance, building anticipation for the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)