Djokovic Dares Serena to Return to Tennis Tour
Novak Djokovic has issued a playful challenge to Serena Williams to return to the tennis tour. After Williams helped induct Maria Sharapova into the Hall of Fame, Djokovic expressed admiration for her gesture and extended an invitation for her to compete again, highlighting her competitive spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:59 IST
Novak Djokovic has issued a challenge to Serena Williams, urging her to return to the tennis tour.
Williams made headlines by appearing at Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame induction, a gesture Djokovic praised as beautiful. The Serbian tennis star cited their storied rivalries as evidence of Williams' unparalleled competitive spirit.
Noting Williams has not officially retired despite her 2022 U.S. Open exit, Djokovic encouraged her comeback, humorously insisting she never declines a challenge. Meanwhile, Venus Williams, Serena's sister, returns to Grand Slam action at the U.S. Open, adding another layer to the Williams legacy.
Advertisement