Djokovic Dares Serena to Return to Tennis Tour

Novak Djokovic has issued a challenge to Serena Williams, urging her to return to the tennis tour.

Williams made headlines by appearing at Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame induction, a gesture Djokovic praised as beautiful. The Serbian tennis star cited their storied rivalries as evidence of Williams' unparalleled competitive spirit.

Noting Williams has not officially retired despite her 2022 U.S. Open exit, Djokovic encouraged her comeback, humorously insisting she never declines a challenge. Meanwhile, Venus Williams, Serena's sister, returns to Grand Slam action at the U.S. Open, adding another layer to the Williams legacy.