US Open Drama: Medvedev's Meltdown and American Resurgence

The U.S. Open witnessed intense drama on Sunday, including a meltdown by Daniil Medvedev after a media mishap, victories by Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic, and a strong start from American players Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh broke MLB records, and Tommy Fleetwood secured his first PGA victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:28 IST
The U.S. Open saw significant drama on Sunday, starting with Daniil Medvedev's emotional exit against Benjamin Bonzi. The match ground to a standstill due to a photographer stepping onto the court, sparking Medvedev's meltdown before he lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round, despite a challenging atmosphere from New York's lively crowd that disrupted Medvedev's match. The American contingent, led by Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, bolstered hopes of breaking a 22-year drought for U.S. men's tennis at the Open.

Off the tennis court, Cal Raleigh shattered MLB home-run records as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Athletics, and Tommy Fleetwood clinched his first PGA victory. Additionally, President Donald Trump endorsed Keegan Bradley for the Ryder Cup team's playing captain role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

