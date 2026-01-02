Zelenskyy Appoints New Chief Amidst Security Crisis: Kyrylo Budanov Takes Charge

In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's national security and defense priorities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff. Budanov, who previously led Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, steps into the role amid a climate of intensified security concerns and diplomatic challenges.

The decision follows the ousting of former Head of Office Andriy Yermak, linked to a corruption scandal involving the alleged misappropriation of $100 million from Ukraine's energy sector. Announcing the appointment on X, President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a renewed focus on security, defense, and diplomatic negotiations.

With a background in special forces and a proven record in intelligence operations, Budanov brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has previously been involved in prisoner exchange negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and has emerged as a trusted figure in public surveys. His appointment signifies a continued commitment to Ukraine's strategic security objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)