Left Menu

Zelenskyy Appoints New Chief Amidst Security Crisis: Kyrylo Budanov Takes Charge

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as his new chief of staff. This change follows the dismissal of former aide Andriy Yermak during a corruption scandal. The shift emphasizes heightened focus on national security, defense, and critical diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:10 IST
Zelenskyy Appoints New Chief Amidst Security Crisis: Kyrylo Budanov Takes Charge
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate in Ministry of Defence (Photo/X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's national security and defense priorities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff. Budanov, who previously led Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, steps into the role amid a climate of intensified security concerns and diplomatic challenges.

The decision follows the ousting of former Head of Office Andriy Yermak, linked to a corruption scandal involving the alleged misappropriation of $100 million from Ukraine's energy sector. Announcing the appointment on X, President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a renewed focus on security, defense, and diplomatic negotiations.

With a background in special forces and a proven record in intelligence operations, Budanov brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has previously been involved in prisoner exchange negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and has emerged as a trusted figure in public surveys. His appointment signifies a continued commitment to Ukraine's strategic security objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026