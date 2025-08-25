Khalid Jamil: A New Era for Indian Football

In a landmark move for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach of the nation's senior men's team. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey hailed this decision as a significant source of pride, emphasizing the importance of nurturing local talent. Jamil's two-year contract, with a potential one-year extension, signals a strong vote of confidence in his capabilities.

Jamil officially took over on August 15, starting his first training camp at Bengaluru's Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. His debut assignment will lead him to the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face formidable opponents, including hosts Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. AIFF Vice-President NA Haris expressed optimism that Jamil's leadership will bring substantial progress to Indian football.

With a robust background in coaching top-tier Indian football clubs and a former playing career for India's national team, Jamil is well-equipped to understand and inspire local players. His previous achievements, notably leading Aizawl FC to an I-League victory, bolster expectations of his tenure. Jamil's appointment is seen as a catalyst for positive change within India's football landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)