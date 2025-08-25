China Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Asia Cup Showdown in Bihar

The China Men's Hockey Team made its arrival in Bihar on Monday afternoon in anticipation of competing in the esteemed Men's Asia Cup 2025, taking place from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, according to an official release from Hockey India.

China, which secured bronze in the 1982 and 2009 editions of the Cup, is eager to improve its standing. This year's squad, a blend of discipline and strategic prowess, is set on challenging Asia's best, with sights firmly on advancing its global hockey reputation.

Ranked 23rd globally, China is positioned in Pool A, setting the stage for matchups against hosts India, as well as Japan and Kazakhstan. Captain Chongcong Chen expressed enthusiasm about the warm reception in Rajgir and emphasized the team's determination to excel and secure a World Cup slot.

(With inputs from agencies.)