Racism in Soccer: A Growing Concern

Racial abuse marred a triumphant start to the season for Juventus as US midfielder Weston McKennie encountered derogatory remarks after a match against Parma. The Italian club denounced the incident and pledged full cooperation with authorities to identify the culprits.

McKennie, a late substitute, became the target of discriminatory comments as he warmed down with teammates. Juventus' statement highlights their commitment to eradicating racism from the sport. Similarly, Parma issued a statement condemning all forms of racial intolerance and discrimination.

This event is one of several recent racist incidents casting a shadow over European soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently decried racist episodes in German Cup games, emphasizing the need for decisive action against such conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)