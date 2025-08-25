Racism in Soccer: A Growing Concern
US midfielder Weston McKennie faced racist abuse after Juventus' victory over Parma. Juventus and Parma clubs strongly condemned racism, vowing cooperation with authorities. This incident is part of a larger trend of racism in European soccer. FIFA President also addressed similar incidents in German Cup games.
Racial abuse marred a triumphant start to the season for Juventus as US midfielder Weston McKennie encountered derogatory remarks after a match against Parma. The Italian club denounced the incident and pledged full cooperation with authorities to identify the culprits.
McKennie, a late substitute, became the target of discriminatory comments as he warmed down with teammates. Juventus' statement highlights their commitment to eradicating racism from the sport. Similarly, Parma issued a statement condemning all forms of racial intolerance and discrimination.
This event is one of several recent racist incidents casting a shadow over European soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently decried racist episodes in German Cup games, emphasizing the need for decisive action against such conduct.
