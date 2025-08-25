Left Menu

Racism in Soccer: A Growing Concern

US midfielder Weston McKennie faced racist abuse after Juventus' victory over Parma. Juventus and Parma clubs strongly condemned racism, vowing cooperation with authorities. This incident is part of a larger trend of racism in European soccer. FIFA President also addressed similar incidents in German Cup games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:54 IST
Racism in Soccer: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Racial abuse marred a triumphant start to the season for Juventus as US midfielder Weston McKennie encountered derogatory remarks after a match against Parma. The Italian club denounced the incident and pledged full cooperation with authorities to identify the culprits.

McKennie, a late substitute, became the target of discriminatory comments as he warmed down with teammates. Juventus' statement highlights their commitment to eradicating racism from the sport. Similarly, Parma issued a statement condemning all forms of racial intolerance and discrimination.

This event is one of several recent racist incidents casting a shadow over European soccer. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently decried racist episodes in German Cup games, emphasizing the need for decisive action against such conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman

India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman

 India
2
El Mayo's Guilty Plea: The Downfall of a Notorious Cartel Leader

El Mayo's Guilty Plea: The Downfall of a Notorious Cartel Leader

 Global
3
India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties

India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties

 India
4
Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025