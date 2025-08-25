Left Menu

Rain Halts DPL Showdown, Teams Share Crucial Points

The Delhi Premier League clash between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz was abandoned due to rain, leaving both teams to share a point. West Delhi remains third, while South Delhi holds fifth. Past matches saw Lions' thrilling victory over Central Delhi, and Superstarz's commanding win over Purani Dilli 6.

West Delhi Lions (Photo: DPL). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated Delhi Premier League showdown between the West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz was called off due to rain on Monday. The league confirmed the cancellation in a media advisory, stating that Match 34 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

As a result, both teams were forced to share a point each. This development sees West Delhi Lions maintaining their position in third place with 10 points on the league table, while South Delhi Superstarz secure the fifth spot with eight points. Earlier, West Delhi edged over Central Delhi Kings in a last-over victory, with Anirudh Chowdhary delivering a standout performance.

Chowdhary's death-bowling prowess was on full display as he conceded just three runs in a tense final over, securing a win for the Lions. Meanwhile, in another fixture, South Delhi Superstarz triumphed over Purani Dilli 6 with a commanding 46-run victory. Standout performances from Beniwal and Khandelwal ensured their dominance, dismantling the opposition for 138 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

