India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

The National Sports Day 2025, organized by the Fit India Mission, will be a three-day sports and fitness movement from August 29-31. The event, themed 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', aims to foster a culture of sports and healthy living across the nation, involving eminent athletes and public representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:08 IST
The National Sports Day this time around will be a three-day affair. (Photo: PIB/MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
India is set to mark the National Sports Day 2025 with an extensive three-day celebration, spearheaded by the Fit India Mission and themed 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'. This nationwide initiative, from August 29-31, seeks to instill a culture of sports and physical fitness across the country, echoing the call of Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Preparations are in full swing across states including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Maharashtra. National Sports Day, honored annually on August 29 to commemorate hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, aligns with India's aspirations to host the Olympic Games in 2036. The event encourages daily physical activity while celebrating Olympic and Paralympic values.

The festival aims for mass participation, bringing together over 35 crore students along with sports federations, corporates, and governmental bodies. Notable athletes like Pranav Soorma and Sumit Antil will participate, alongside Chief Ministers and public representatives, promoting sportsmanship and unity. The celebrations also integrate traditional sports and emphasize environmental consciousness through a new Fit India Mobile App feature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

