Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

Thousands gathered to witness south Kashmir's historic day-night cricket match, hailed by PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para as a significant development for the youth in the valley.

The Royal Premier League's inaugural match took place at Pulwama Sports Stadium, featuring teams like Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla, amid the participation of 12 teams across Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the event as a 'bridge of hope', Para emphasized the tournament's role in fostering engagement and steering the youth away from adverse paths amid unemployment and uncertainty.

