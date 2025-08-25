Left Menu

Historic Day-Night Cricket Match Ignites New Spirit in South Kashmir

In south Kashmir, a historic day-night cricket match marked a new beginning for the youth. Hosted at Pulwama Sports Stadium, the event celebrated hope and opportunity amidst political and social challenges. Organizer PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para highlighted its significance for youth engagement and regional unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pulwama | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered to witness south Kashmir's historic day-night cricket match, hailed by PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para as a significant development for the youth in the valley.

The Royal Premier League's inaugural match took place at Pulwama Sports Stadium, featuring teams like Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla, amid the participation of 12 teams across Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the event as a 'bridge of hope', Para emphasized the tournament's role in fostering engagement and steering the youth away from adverse paths amid unemployment and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

