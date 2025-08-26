Medvedev's Meltdown: A Call for Professional Intervention

Daniil Medvedev's unexpected exit in the first round of the U.S. Open has sparked a wave of criticism following his public meltdown, marked by a verbal assault on the umpire. The incident has prompted tennis legends, including Boris Becker, to call for Medvedev to seek professional assistance.

During a tense moment in the match, disrupted by a photographer's presence, Medvedev's furious reaction overshadowed the game. Both Becker and elite coach Brad Gilbert took to social media, highlighting a pattern of erratic behavior from the 13th seed, suggesting his brain is not handling the pressure well.

Despite the growing criticism, Medvedev downplayed the incident, stating his frustration was not with the photographer but with the umpire's decision. Meanwhile, Patrick McEnroe recommends Medvedev take a break from the sport, though he received a supportive comment from fellow player Nick Kyrgios, who defended him as 'the best' on social media.