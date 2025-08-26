Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy
Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, held her final news conference as a professional tennis player at the U.S. Open. Overcome with emotions after her last match, Kvitova reflected on her achievements, including a comeback from a career-threatening injury. Retiring alongside her was fellow tennis veteran Caroline Garcia.
