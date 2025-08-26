Left Menu

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, held her final news conference as a professional tennis player at the U.S. Open. Overcome with emotions after her last match, Kvitova reflected on her achievements, including a comeback from a career-threatening injury. Retiring alongside her was fellow tennis veteran Caroline Garcia.

Updated: 26-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:43 IST
Petra Kvitova, celebrated for her two Wimbledon titles, took the press stage at the U.S. Open for her concluding appearance as a professional player.

Though initially emotional after her match, the 35-year-old expressed gratitude for her career, highlighting her resilience through injury and illness.

Kvitova departs the sport alongside contemporary Caroline Garcia, both leaving indelible marks on tennis.

