Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke suffers a stress fracture in his lower back. The injury sidelines him for up to three months, affecting his participation in upcoming international series. He will undergo strength and conditioning but avoids surgery. O'Rourke has been a key player since his debut last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:52 IST
Will O'Rourke
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Rising New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke faces a setback, sidelined for up to three months due to a stress fracture in his lower back. This injury casts doubt over his participation in major upcoming international series.

O'Rourke, who sustained the injury during a test series in Zimbabwe, will embark on a strength and conditioning program to aid his recovery, avoiding the need for surgery.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a pivotal figure in New Zealand's pace attack, chalking up 39 wickets in just 11 tests since his debut last year. The cricketing world will watch keenly for his return, hoped for in the December series against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

