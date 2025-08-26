Bengal Warriorz Embark on a New Kabaddi Era with Debutant Captain Devank Dalal

The Bengal Warriorz have named raiding sensation Devank Dalal as their captain for the upcoming 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, supported by seasoned defender Nitesh Kumar as Defence Captain. This leadership shift signals a rejuvenation for the Warriorz, characterized by fearless, intense kabaddi.

Dalal, acquired for a record ₹2.205 crore as the most expensive Indian player at the Season 12 auction, returns following a spectacular Season 11 where he emerged as the league's top raider with 301 raid points. Overcoming a severe skull injury in Season 10, his story is one of determination and resilience, culminating in a Best Player award at the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship.

Complementing Dalal is Nitesh Kumar, known for his reliability, retaining his spot for his steady performance and leadership skills. As the only player in PKL history to achieve 100 tackle points in a single season, Kumar will provide the team with much-needed stability at the back, paired with guidance from head coach Naveen Kumar.

Apurv Gupta, Director of Capri Sports, underscored the duo's importance: 'With Nitesh anchoring our defence and Dalal leading the raid, we have two remarkably strong leaders to steer the Warriorz forward with grit, resilience, and experience.'

