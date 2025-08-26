Mohammed Siraj: Passion Beyond the Pace

India's fast-bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj has shared insights into his remarkable performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Siraj, who bowled an impressive 186 overs across all five Test matches, remains a testament to dedication despite the growing concerns over workload management in cricket.

In a conversation with Boria Majumdar for Revsportz, Siraj expressed that his motivation is deeply rooted in national pride. 'When you play for your country, you don't think about how it might affect your body. It's all about grabbing the opportunity to play for India and trying to win,' Siraj stated. He emphasized that even after delivering 186 overs, he was ready for more.

Siraj further explained his unwavering commitment, stating that representing India is his top priority, even if it means facing fatigue. He appreciates the challenges Test cricket presents, drawing parallels to life's ups and downs. With 23 wickets in the series, including two five-wicket hauls, Siraj's efforts were pivotal in his team's success.