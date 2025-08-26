Veteran Squash Star Joshna Chinappa Aims for Asian Games Glory

Indian squash veteran Joshna Chinappa remains undeterred by age as she strategically sets her sights on next year's Asian Games in Japan. Famed for her remarkable feats in the sport, the soon-to-be 39-year-old player emerges as the last active contender of the country's golden squash generation.

Despite the physical demands of the sport, Chinappa has marked certain tournaments on her calendar but focuses on immediate goals, underlying the importance of key competitions such as the Asian Games. Although squash is expected to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, her present focus is on playing selective events.

After enduring knee surgery following the 2023 Asian Games, Chinappa's recovery involves meticulous care, from regular physiotherapy to a carefully managed diet and training regimen. As she partners with young squash talents, her enduring passion for Indian squash and medal-winning ambition continue to drive her relentless pursuit in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)