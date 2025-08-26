World Cup Trophy Tour Inspires Indore

The iconic ICC Women's ODI World Cup Trophy Tour recently made an impressive stop in Indore, reviving the spirit of cricket amidst the city's historic landmarks, including Rajwada Palace and Gandhi Hall. Indore is set to host five matches in the prestigious tournament, starting September 30.

A highlight of the tour was its visit to local schools, where students enthusiastically welcomed the trophy with guards of honor and engaged in cricket-themed activities. Exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts were awarded, further invigorating the World Cup spirit in classrooms.

The tour featured India U-19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla and included media roadshows to connect with fans. As the tour continues its journey across India and Sri Lanka, its next destination is Mumbai.