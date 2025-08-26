Left Menu

World Cup Trophy Tour Inspires Indore

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup Trophy Tour visited Indore, India, showcasing the trophy at iconic landmarks and engaging with students in local schools. The tour aimed to connect fans with the World Cup through events, games, and appearances by young cricketer Aayushi Shukla. Next stop: Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:39 IST
World Cup Trophy Tour Inspires Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic ICC Women's ODI World Cup Trophy Tour recently made an impressive stop in Indore, reviving the spirit of cricket amidst the city's historic landmarks, including Rajwada Palace and Gandhi Hall. Indore is set to host five matches in the prestigious tournament, starting September 30.

A highlight of the tour was its visit to local schools, where students enthusiastically welcomed the trophy with guards of honor and engaged in cricket-themed activities. Exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts were awarded, further invigorating the World Cup spirit in classrooms.

The tour featured India U-19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla and included media roadshows to connect with fans. As the tour continues its journey across India and Sri Lanka, its next destination is Mumbai.

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025