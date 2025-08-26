Cadillac F1 Team Denies Christian Horner Hiring Rumors

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has officially denied rumors regarding the hiring of Christian Horner, the former team principal of Red Bull Racing. Horner's sudden dismissal following the British Grand Prix sparked speculation about his future, which included a potential move to the newly formed 11th team on the grid, Cadillac.

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 team, clarified that there have been no discussions with Horner. Towriss, announcing the team's driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, emphasized his full support for the current team principal, Graeme Lowdon, and decisively dismissed the ongoing rumors.

Horner's career at Red Bull was marked by extensive success, including eight F1 drivers' titles and six constructors' championships. Despite Red Bull's recent performance dip, with McLaren's dominance this season, Horner remains a prominent figure in the Formula 1 world.

(With inputs from agencies.)