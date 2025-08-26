Left Menu

Odegaard Eases Injury Concerns As Norway Prepares for World Cup Qualifiers

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard calms injury fears by joining Norway's squad for upcoming matches. After a shoulder scare, he's set to face Finland and Moldova. Norway, leading its World Cup qualifying group, aims to qualify for the first time since 1998. Erling Haaland is also in the squad.

Oslo | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:30 IST
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named in Norway's national team squad for forthcoming matches, alleviating worries about an apparent shoulder injury sustained before the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Odegaard left Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Leeds after an injury scare but looks set to play as Arsenal visits Liverpool this Sunday in a crucial league fixture between two potential title contenders.

Norway will host Finland in a friendly on September 4, followed by a World Cup qualifier against Moldova on September 9, as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament for the first time since 1998. The squad also includes star striker Erling Haaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

