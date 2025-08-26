Odegaard Eases Injury Concerns As Norway Prepares for World Cup Qualifiers

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named in Norway's national team squad for forthcoming matches, alleviating worries about an apparent shoulder injury sustained before the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Odegaard left Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Leeds after an injury scare but looks set to play as Arsenal visits Liverpool this Sunday in a crucial league fixture between two potential title contenders.

Norway will host Finland in a friendly on September 4, followed by a World Cup qualifier against Moldova on September 9, as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament for the first time since 1998. The squad also includes star striker Erling Haaland.

